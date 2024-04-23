There are plenty of Anzac services on in the Waikato. Photo / Hamilton City Council

Anzac Day is upon us and there are several services planned in the Waikato region.

Anzac Day, observed on April 25 every year, is New Zealand’s national day of remembrance to commemorate those who served in wars overseas, past and present.

April 25 marks the anniversary of the landing of the Anzacs (the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps) on the Gallipoli Peninsula in Turkey in 1915.

New Zealand first observed Anzac Day in 1916.

Hamilton

● Hamilton Dawn Service, 6am at Memorial Park

The dawn service begins at 6am, with the parade leaving the corner of Victoria St and Anzac Parade at 5.45am and finishing about 6.40am.

● Hamilton Civic Service, 10am at Memorial Park

The civic service begins at 10am, with the civic parade leaving Victoria St at 9.45am and the service finishing about 11.15am. After the civic service, people are welcome to stay and listen to the Hamilton Brass Band and the Hamilton Gospel Choir perform at the Cenotaph. More than 5000 poppies will be installed on the corner of Memorial Drive and Anzac Parade again this year and the Fields of Remembrance Trust will place 350 white crosses in Memorial Park to acknowledge the Hamiltonians lost in conflict.

Hamilton's dawn and civic commemorations start at the Cenotaph at Memorial Park at 6am and 10am.

Waipā District

To note

The RSA requests that medals be worn. Medals worn by family on behalf of deceased service personnel should be worn on the right side of the chest. Wreaths will be laid at the memorial and organisations wanting to place official wreaths will report to the marshal in Teasdale St on arrival at the Cenotaph. The RSA clubrooms will be open for all members; invited guests and members of affiliated clubs are welcome from 1pm, with the restaurant available and entertainment provided.

● Cambridge Dawn Service, 6am at Cambridge Town Hall

The muster starts at 5.45am on the eastern side of the town hall piazza. There is no wet-weather option – the parade is on come rain or shine.

● Te Awamutu Dawn Service, 6am at Sunken Cross War Memorial, Mutu St

Ex-service personnel will parade outside the RSA clubrooms, 381 Alexandra St, at 5.45am. Light refreshments will be served at the clubrooms after the service. Wet-weather venue is the RSA clubrooms. Te Awamutu Cemetery flag-raising ceremony with veterans and members of the public at 7.45am.

● Pirongia Dawn Service, 6am at Pirongia Memorial Hall, Franklin St

Organised groups that would like to march need to assemble at 5.45am at the Five Stags car park. Light refreshments will be served in the hall after the service.

● Kihikihi Civic Service, 8.30am at Kihikihi War Memorial

Service personnel at the Te Awamutu Anzac Day Civic Service last year. Photo / Dean Taylor

● Cambridge Civic Service, 9am at Cambridge Town Hall

The service will be followed by placing wreaths at the Cenotaph. Families who wish to lay a wreath are welcome to do so after the official wreaths have been laid. Members of the public and community who wish to participate in the Civic Commemorative Service Parade are asked to assemble on Alpha St outside Onyx restaurant at 8.30am. Group leaders and markers are to report to the parade marshal at 8.20am outside Cambridge Vets.

● Ōhaupō Civic Service, 10am at Ōhaupō Memorial Hall, Great South Rd

● Te Awamutu Civic Service, 11am, at the War Memorial, Anzac Green

Members of the public are invited to join the returned and service personnel there. Returned, service and members of uniformed groups are requested to parade at the RSA clubrooms, 381 Alexandra St, at 10.45am. Wet-weather venue is the Te Awamutu Events Centre.

● Kawhia Civic Service, 1pm at Kawhia War Memorial

Waikato District

● Ngaruawahia Dawn Service, 6am at Field of Remembrance on Great South Rd

Either go straight to the Field of Remembrance on Great South Rd at 5.45am or the fire station at 5.30am ready to march to the Field of Remembrance at 5.45am. Service will start at 6am. After the service, the community is invited back to the Ngaaruawaahia RSA for a light breakfast.

● Huntly Dawn Service, 6am at Cenotaph in Wight St

From 5.30am, people can gather at Huntly RSA, 42 William St, and at 5.45am there will be a march to the Cenotaph in Wight St for a service at 6am. Parade will return to the RSA at 7.15am and leave the RSA to muster for service at Kimihia Cemetery at 7.30am. A free breakfast will be offered at the Huntly RSA at 8.30am. Sponsored by the Huntly RSA.

● Gordonton Dawn Service, 6am at Gordonton Hall

Dawn service at 6am at the Cenotaph, Gordonton Hall, 1024 Gordonton Rd (SH1B), followed by morning tea in the hall.

● Te Kauwhata Dawn Service, 6am, Te Kauwhata Memorial Hall, 10 Saleyard Rd

At 5.45am, please assemble outside the Lions RSA Hall, 42 Mahi Rd. Veterans and seniors can join the parade from outside Motuls Garage along the way. Service commences from around 6am at the Te Kauwhata Memoria, 10 Saleyard Rd. The Waerenga Gunfire Breakfast will take place at 7.45am at the Waerenga Cemetery, Keith Rd. A short remembrance service is followed by a traditional Gunfire Breakfast on the roadside.

● Mercer Dawn Service, 6am, at the Mercer Turret, 9 Roose Road, in front of the old Mercer Fire Station

● Pokeno Civic Service, 9am at Cenotaph

The parade will begin at 9am, with assembly near the railway line at 1 Market Rd, march along Market Rd to the Cenotaph for the service, and onto morning tea in the Pokeno Hall.

● Port Waikato morning service, 9am at the Port Waikato Fire Brigade

● Maramarua morning service, 9am at the cenotaph on Monument Rd

Please assemble at the cenotaph on Monument Road at 8.45am for a 9am start. If raining, will be held at the Maramarua Hall.

● Eureka Anzac Day service, 10am at Eureka Hall

Please arrive at 9.45am for the service at 10am at the Cenotaph, Eureka Hall, 1298 State Highway 26, followed by morning tea in the hall.

● Te Kauwhata Civic Service, 10.30am at Te Kauwhata Memorial Hall, 10 Saleyard Rd

Please assemble outside the Lions RSA Hall, 42 Mahi Rd, at 10.30am. Veterans and seniors can join the parade from outside Motuls Garage (200m) along the way.

● Ngāruawāhia Civic service, 11am at Ngāruawāhia War Memorial Hall

Please be seated at 10.45am for 11am start at the War Memorial Hall, Galileo St. After the service, march to The Point Cenotaph where you are invited to attend the laying of the wreaths. Guests can then march back to the Ngāaruawāhia RSA (Market St) for a light lunch.

● Raglan Anzac Day service, 11am at the Cenotaph on Bow St

● Tuakau Civic Service, 11.15am, Tuakau Cosmopolitan Club

The parade will take place at 11.15am, starting at the Tuakau Cosmopolitan Club, walking down Madill St, turning left onto George St, past Central Park to the Tuakau Town Hall.

● Otaua ceremony, 2pm at Otaua Hall

A short ceremony will be held at 2pm for the unveiling and dedication of WWI Roll of Honour. Please assemble at 1.45pm. Afternoon tea to follow in Otaua Hall, Maioro Rd.

Anzac Day commemorations are being held across the Waikato. Photo / Alan Gibson

Matamata-Piako District

The council, in conjunction with the local RSAs and community groups, has arranged Anzac Day civic ceremonies in Matamata, Morrinsville, Te Aroha and Walton.

● Matamata Dawn Service, 5.30am, Matamata RSA

Dawn service begins at the Matamata-Piako Civic and Memorial Centre at 6am, or assemble at Matamata RSA at 5.30am for the parade. There will be a breakfast afterwards at the Matamata RSA, $10 a head with all proceeds to veterans’ welfare. There will also be a parade at the Matamata Cemetery, Peria Rd, at 8.30am.

● Matamata Civic Service, 9.30am, Matamata-Piako Civic and Memorial Centre, Tainui St

The service will be held at the Matamata-Piako Civic and Memorial Centre, Tainui St, at 9.30am. The parade will muster at the Farmers car park at 9.20am.

● Morrinsville Dawn Service, 5.45am at Morrinsville RSA, 27 Studholme St

The service will be held at the Morrinsville RSA, 27 Studholme St, at 6am. Please assemble by 5.45am in the RSA car park. There will be a three-round blank volley fire by the WWII Historical Re-enactment Society. Breakfast will be served in the club after the service and all are welcome. Morrinsville RSA will be open to the public all day with food, drinks and entertainment on offer.

● Morrinsville Civic Service, 10.30am, Howie Park

The service will be held at the cenotaph in Howie Park, Morrinsville, at 10.30am. If it’s raining there will be no parade, the service will be held at Morrinsville Events Centre and everyone involved in the parade is asked to meet at the Events Centre at 10am.

● Te Aroha Dawn Service, 6am at Kenrick St War Memorial

The dawn parade will muster on the footpath on Whitaker St outside the Duck and Cover at 5.45am. The service begins at the war memorial on Kenrick St at 6am. People are welcome to return to the RSA afterwards. There will be no breakfast service. Read more.

● Te Aroha Civic Service, 10.30am at Kenrick St War Memorial

The parade will muster at 10.15am on the footpath on Whitaker St outside the Duck and Cover. The service will then take place at the war memorial, Kenrick St, at 10.30am. If it is raining, the service will be held at the RSA. Read more.

● Walton Community Civic Service, 11am at Walton Hall

The service will be held at the Walton Hall, Main Rd, at 11am. This will be followed by the parade marching to the local cenotaph for the laying of wreaths.

Hauraki District

● Paeroa Dawn Service, 6am at Cenotaph Primrose Hill, Paeroa

● Kerepehi Dawn Service, 6am at War Memorial Hall, Kerepehi (5.30am muster for parade)

● Ngatea Dawn Service, 6am at Hauraki Plains College, Ngatea

● Waihī Dawn Service, 6am at RSA Club Waihī

There will be a wreath-laying at Waihī Cemetery at 8am.

● Kaiaua Service, 7am at Ruaoneone Urupa, F Lowry Rd, Whakatiwai

● Kaihere/Patetonga service, 9am, Kaihere Hall, Kaihere

● Tunnelling Company, 9am at Gilmour Reserve, Waihī

● Paeroa Ward Civic Service, 9am at Paeroa War Memorial Hall

The street parade starts at 9am, service starts at 9.15am.

● Plains Ward Civic Service, 11am at Ngatea War Memorial Hall

Street Parade starts at 11am, service starts at 11.15am.

● Waihi Ward Civic Service, 11am at Waihi Memorial Hall

Service is preceded by the Street Parade at 10.45am start.

Thames-Coromandel District

● Tapu Dawn Parade, 5.45am at Tapu Fire station

Parade goes to the cenotaph where a dawn service starts. Breakfast afterwards.

● Thames Dawn Service, 6am at Thames War Memorial Civic Centre

Dawn parade starts at 5.45am and will go from the corner of Sealey St and Pollen St to the Civic Centre. The service is followed by breakfast at Thames Bowling Club.

● Pauanui Dawn Service, 6am on the beach next to the Surf Life Saving Club

Assemble at 5.45am on the beach (Pauanui Sports and Recreation Club if wet). Paying breakfast at Pauanui Club, 31 Sheppard Ave.

Dawn service at Whangamatā. Photo / Sonya Basten

● Whitianga Dawn Service, 6am at Mercury Bay Club car park

Dawn parade starts at 5.45am. Please gather at Mercury Bay Club car park. March to Soldiers’ Memorial Park starts at 6am.

● Tairua Dawn Service, 6.30am at Commemorative Wall, Tairua Ex-Servicemen’s Cemetery

● Whangamatā Dawn Service, 6.30am at Whangamatā Surf Club

This service includes a sunrise flag-raising and flyover by Stearman aircraft. Breakfast afterwards at Blackies in Williamson Park.

● Thames Civic Service, 10am at Thames War Memorial Civic Centre

Civic Parade starts at 9.45am from the corner of Sealey St and Pollen St. Service starts at 10am, followed by refreshments at Thames Bowling Club.

● Coromandel Town Civic Service, 10am at Memorial Reserve

● Whangamatā Civic Parade, 10.20am from the council offices

From 9.30am, Beach Hop vehicles will collect RSA members to drop them off at the parade start. The parade will be led by the Bay of Plenty Pipes and Drums and starts at 10.20am from the council offices. At 11am, there will be a wreath-laying at Whangamatā War Memorial Hall which marks the opening of the renovated Remembrance Wall. The wreath-laying will be followed by a light lunch and entertainment at the RSA clubrooms.

● Hahei Civic Service, 10.30am at Kotare Reserve Memorial Garden, Pa Rd, Hahei

● Matarangi Civic Parade, 10.30am, corner of Cordyline Cres and Ake Ake Ave

Civic Parade starts at 10.30am at corner of Cordyline Cres and Ake Ake Ave. March to Matarangi Fire Station starts at 10.45am. Civic Service at Matarangi Fire Station starts at 11am.

South Waikato District

● Tokoroa Dawn Parade, 6am, at Tokoroa Club, Chambers St

● Putāruru Dawn Parade, 6am, at Garden of Memories, Main St

● Tokoroa Civic Parade, 9am, at South Waikato District Council, Torphin Cres

● Putāruru Civic Ceremony, 10am, at Putāruru Plaza

● Tīrau Civic Ceremony, 10am, Tīrau Hall

Taupō District

● Dawn Service, 6am, Taupō Cenotaph, Great Lake Centre

All veterans, past and present service personnel, local youth groups and other community members who wish to take part in the parade, report to the parade marshal, Warrant Officer Class Two (WO2) Lawrence Colvin, Army Command School, at 5.40am, at the rear car park of the Great Lake Centre. The parade steps off at 5.50am. Full-service dress equivalent (including medals) to be worn.

A large crowd gathered for the Taupō Anzac Day civil service. Photo / Susana Buckton

● Waihi Civic Service, 6am, Waihi Marae, Waihi Village

● Taupō Cemetery Service, 9am, Taupō Services Cemetery, Rickit St

● Mangakino Cemetery Service, 10am, Mangakino Services Cemetery, Lake Rd

● Taupō Civic Service, 10.30am, Taupō Cenotaph, Great Lake Centre

● Tūrangi Cemetery Service, 10.30am, Tūrangi Services Cemetery, Aonini Rd

● Tūrangi Civic Service, 11am Tokaanu-Tūrangi and Districts RSA

All veterans, past and present service personnel, local youth groups and other community members who wish to take part in the parade, report to the parade marshal in Tūrangi town centre to march to the Tokaanu-Tūrangi and Districts RSA for an 11am service.

● Mangakino Civic Service, 11am, Mangakino District Services and Citizens Club, Wairenga Rd

Returned servicemen at the service at the Tūrangi Cemetery on Anzac Day.

Waitomo and Ōtorohanga Districts

● Te Kūiti Pā Dawn Service, 6am, Te Kūiti Pā, Awakino Rd

Members of the public and service organisations are invited to attend the Anzac Memorial Dawn Service at the Te Kūiti Pā, Awakino Rd. At 5.45am, attendees will assemble at the Awakino Rd entrance and wait to be called onto the pā, then they will move to the Memorial Monument, where the ceremony will take place. The memorial service starts at 6am. A light breakfast will be provided after the service.

● Te Kūiti Civic Memorial Service, 7am, Les Munro Centre, King St

At 7am, the parade will assemble at The Lines Company, corner for King St East and Taupiri St. At 7.15am, they march from The Lines Company to the Les Munro Centre. At 7.30am, the Anzac service will be held at the Les Munro Centre, followed by wreath-laying at the Cenotaph. Attendees not participating in the parade are requested to be seated in the Les Munro Centre by 7.20am. Service organisations, Guiding and Cub members, and members of the public are invited to join the parade. Please assemble behind the RSA contingent. Te Kūiti Anzac Day Service inquiries to Waitomo District Council (0800 932 4357).

● Ōtorohanga Civic Service, 10am at Ōtorohanga Memorial Park

● Piopio Civic Memorial Service, 11am, St John Building, Moa St

All local service organisations and members of the public are invited to join the returned servicemen of the Piopio district for the Anzac Day Memorial Service. At 10.50am, attendees are asked to assemble at St John Building, Moa St. At 11am, they march from St John Building to Cenotaph at Piopio War Memorial Hall followed by the Anzac Service and wreath-laying. Tea and coffee will be available afterwards. All are welcome to participate in both the parade and service. Members of the public are also invited to bring wreaths to lay at the Cenotaph. Piopio Anzac Day Service inquiries to Jenny Brodie (07 877 8033).

● Awakino Civic Memorial Service, 11am, Awakino Memorial Hall, Briscoe St

All local service organisations and members of the public are invited to the Anzac Day Memorial Service. A light luncheon will be available afterwards. Inquiries to Dorothy Lowry (06 752 9123).

● Kāwhia Civic Service, 1pm at Kāwhia Community Centre

Ruapehu District

● Taumarunui Dawn Service, 6am at Wayside Cross

At 5.45am, participants march from the Taumarunui RSA to Wayside Cross, where the service begins at 6am. The public is advised that two rounds of gunfire will be discharged in the vicinity of the Taumarunui Domain around 6.15am.

● Waiouru Camp Dawn Service, 6am at Freyberg St, Waiouru Military Camp

Those wishing to attend will require a recognised form of identification (driver’s licence, passport etc) and will need to allow sufficient time for security checks on entry to the camp. Queries to Camp Warrant Officer, 021 226 9097.

The 2023 Anzac service at the National Army Museum at Waiouru. Photo / NZDF

● Raetihi Dawn Service, 7am at The Centre, Seddon St

Meeting is at 7am, followed by a march to the two local cemeteries. The service will include the laying of wreaths at the two cemeteries, followed by a breakfast at the Raetihi Cosmopolitan Club.

● Manunui Civic Service, 9.45am at Manunui Cemetery, Mahoe

Queries on Golf Rd and Manunui services should be directed to John Callinan at the RSA, 07 895 8720.

● Ohakune Civic Service, 10am at Memorial Gates

The public is welcome to return to Raetihi Cosmopolitan Club after the service. Queries on the Raetihi or Ohakune services should be directed to Mark Taylor on 021 246 849.

● Waiouru Civic Service, 11am at National Army Museum, SH1, Waiouru

The 11am service will be followed by Gallipoli diary readings at 12.30pm.

● Taumarunui Civic Service, 11am at Taumarunui RSA.

Queries on the Taumarunui services should be directed to John Callinan at the RSA on 07 895 7517.

● Matiere Civic Service, 11am, Matiere Town Hall

Service followed by cup of tea and lunch at Cosmopolitan Club. Queries on the Matiere Service should be directed to Priscilla Spooner on 021 136 9556

● Waimiha Civic Service, 11am at Waimiha Sports Club

People are invited to bring stories, songs and poems and flowers or wreaths from the garden. Service followed by a shared lunch. Queries to Audrey Walker on 027 240 4450.