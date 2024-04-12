Fierce storm moves up the country, former NFL star OJ Simpson dies aged 76 and the burden of excessive drinking on our EDs revealed. Video / NZ Herald/ Getty / AP

Rescuers battled two-metre swells and total darkness in a daring rescue to save a tourist who got into trouble at Ngaranui Beach in Raglan.

One person died and three others were left shaken after the incident in Manu Bay that unfolded at dusk yesterday.

Kevin Dreaver, skipper of the Coastguard’s Gallagher Rescue boat and incident controller, said the group of swimmers was made up of four tourists from an “eastern European country”.

He said Ngaranui Beach was deceptive to people who do not know the area. There was a strong current that ran through the seemingly calm bay that swept anyone swimming almost instantly into the rocks.

Tourists often got caught in the currents and misjudged the dangers of the beach. Fishermen also fell off the rocks often, so those who attended last night’s callout had done previous rescues there.

Last night was warm and the beach would have been inviting to those hoping for an evening dip, he said.

The group were swept only about 50m from shore but the current prevented them from swimming to safety.

Dreaver said one person managed the feat and frantically called for police for help.

By the time officers were on the scene at 6.30pm, three swimmers had made it to shore but one was missing.

Using their knowledge of the currents, the Coastguard crew used their rescue boat and jetskis to scan the south end of the beach.

Dreaver said 2m swells, strong gusts and nightfall with no moonlight made it almost impossible to see.

Rescuers finally spotted the man, who was unconscious near the Tattooed Rocks.

“We were very lucky to see him because it was so dark, you couldn’t see more than a few metres in front of you,” Dreaver said.

A crew member jumped in and swam the man to shore.

However, he could not be resuscitated and died at the scene. The death is being referred to the coroner.

Rachel Maher is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. She has worked for the Herald since 2022.