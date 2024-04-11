One person dead after drowning in Raglan, police, coastguard pull three pull to safety

A person has died after drowning at a Raglan bay, with three others also having to be pulled from the treacherous water.

Emergency services were called to Manu Bay at 6.24pm on Thursday. A coastguard spokesperson said they arrived to find “challenging conditions”.

One person was initially unaccounted for as police and coastguard pulled the group of four out of the water.

The fourth person was found on the rocks a short time later by a Coastguard crew member on a rescue jetski. Resuscitation attempts were not successful and the person died at the scene.

The death is being referred to the coroner.



