Police and search and rescue teams are trawling through bush near Carterton, in Wairarapa, in search of a missing man.

The man was last seen on Wednesday about 9.30 am. His family alerted police after his car was found on Mangaterere Valley Rd about 10.20 pm.

Police say a search and rescue team has been in the bush overnight and “additional resources” arrived this morning.

A member of the man’s family posted to social media, asking people not to visit the location of interest “as it may impact on the team’s ability to do their job effectively”.

“What we’d love from you are your prayers and thoughts at this time for our pāpā and his return to us.”