The sea lion pup, whose mother is named Jade, was photographed in February. Photo / NZ Sea Lion Trust / Giverny Forbes

By RNZ

A conservation group has offered a $5000 reward for information about the shooting of a sea lion in Otago.

The pup was shot in an estuary in the Catlins then left to die a slow, painful death.

Posting on social media, the Sea Lion Trust said they needed to send a message that such acts were not acceptable.

“Not only has an endemic species been deliberately killed with a shotgun, but it has been done in such a way that it will have suffered a slow and painful death.