Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Sarah Morley: Blood Donor Week - We are whānau - bonded by blood as donors and recipients

4 minutes to read
Every day, 83 New Zealanders experience first-hand the lifesaving impact of blood donors. Photo / Jason Oxenham, File

Every day, 83 New Zealanders experience first-hand the lifesaving impact of blood donors. Photo / Jason Oxenham, File

NZ Herald
By Sarah Morley

OPINION

Every year there are 29,000 New Zealanders whose lives are saved or improved by the generosity of strangers.

Most people don't wake up one morning and think: "Today, my life will be saved by

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.