Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Peter Hamilton: Who better to sell us to the world than our top representative in NZ?

4 minutes to read
Dame Cindy Kiro and her husband, Dr Richard Davies, with their dogs, Pebbles, left, and Lucy, at Government House in Wellington. Photo / Mark Mitchell, File

Dame Cindy Kiro and her husband, Dr Richard Davies, with their dogs, Pebbles, left, and Lucy, at Government House in Wellington. Photo / Mark Mitchell, File

NZ Herald
By Peter Hamilton

OPINION

Slowly, painfully slowly, we seem to be emerging from the national turmoil and health challenges inflicted by Covid-19. The global pandemic has taken a toll, and not only on individual Kiwis. It has disrupted

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.