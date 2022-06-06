Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Owen Jennings: Why farmers are still angry about emissions proposals

5 minutes to read
Thomas Coughlan questions why agriculture is getting $750m in funding when the industry doesn't contribute to the ETS. Video / Mark Mitchell

Thomas Coughlan questions why agriculture is getting $750m in funding when the industry doesn't contribute to the ETS. Video / Mark Mitchell

NZ Herald
By Owen Jennings

OPINION

The public can be forgiven for believing farmers got a free ride from Government's announcements on emissions reductions last month. Some commentators and, even cartoonists, have proposed that farming has been let

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.