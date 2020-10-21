Rotorua pedestrian dies after being hit by car

A Rotorua pedestrian has died after being hit by a car this afternoon.

Police were notified of the crash at 12.15pm, near the Hemo Rd roundabout, on State Highway 5.

Emergency services at the scene near in the Hemo Gorge. Photo / Andrew Warner

The stretch of highway was closed shortly after the collision.

It reopened just before 3pm.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand were also at the scene this afternoon and a St John spokeswoman said an ambulance had been sent.

The Rotorua Dog Pound on State Highway 30 closed for the afternoon after the crash.

FINAL UPDATE 2:50PM

All lanes are now OPEN on #SH5 between the SH5/SH30 junction and the SH5 (Hemo St) Roundabout. ^MF https://t.co/CARHYgLuYl — Waka Kotahi NZTA Waikato/BoP (@WakaKotahiWaiBP) October 22, 2020

Emergency services at the scene near in the Hemo Gorge. Photo / Andrew Warner