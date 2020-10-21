Rotorua pedestrian dies after being hit by car

A Rotorua pedestrian has died after being hit by a car this afternoon.
Police were notified of the crash at 12.15pm, near the Hemo Rd roundabout, on State Highway 5.
The stretch of highway was closed shortly after the collision.
It reopened just before 3pm.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
Fire and Emergency New Zealand were also at the scene this afternoon and a St John spokeswoman said an ambulance had been sent.
The Rotorua Dog Pound on State Highway 30 closed for the afternoon after the crash.