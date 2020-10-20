Taupō's AC Baths closed after death, suspected medical event

Taupo's AC Baths, where a person has died today. Photo / File

A swimmer has died from a suspected medical event at Taupō's AC Baths, closing the pools.

Emergency services were called around midday today after a man was pulled from the 25m indoor pool.

In a press statement this afternoon, the Taupō District Council said staff tried to revive the man until emergency services arrived but he did not respond to CPR.

All pools have been closed until 10am tomorrow as a mark of respect and the site has been blessed by mana whenua.

Chief executive Gareth Green said police were leading the investigation into the cause of the "unfortunate event" and staff would support that as much as they could.

"We extend our deepest sympathy to the family of the man involved."

"I am incredibly proud of the team for their quick response," he said.

"It is incidents like this when their training and professionalism really comes to the fore."

"We will be offering them support through a variety of means including counselling if required," he added.