A Rotorua jewellery store has been burgled for the second time in just over a month.

Rotorua Jewellers on Tutanekai St had its front window smashed overnight and items taken.

Damage on the shop front. Photo / Andrew Warner

CCTV footage of last night's incident shows a person smashing the front window of the store with a scooter and reaching in and taking the items.

A police spokeswoman said they were alerted to the burglary about 2.47am.

"Police did a search of the area but no offender was found. Inquiries are ongoing."

The store was

broken into a little over five weeks ago

with several thieves taking off with jewellery and watches, damaging the store in the process.

The store is owned by Rod and Janine Pearce who also own Te Puke Jewellers.

Rotorua Jewellers posted on social media this morning: "We are extremely upset! 2nd time in a month!! We are numb, can't write the words that we feel right now. Will be open at 9.00am with brave smiles."

