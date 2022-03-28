Rotorua Jewellers was robbed in a smash and grab last night

It was the kind of call no business owner wants to receive in the early hours of the morning.

Janine Pearce and her husband Rod were at home in Te Puke when their alarm monitoring company told them their jewellery store in Rotorua was being robbed and the police had been notified.

It is not the first time the business has been the target of criminals.

The Rotorua Jewellers owners were told their shop's alarms were triggered at 12.38am.

"We dialled into the shop's [camera feeds] from our phones to see what was going on," Janine Pearce told the Rotorua Daily Post.

"There were burglars in the shop smashing everything up, pulling cabinets off the wall and smashing them."

Janine Pearce sweeping up broken glass in the store. Photo / Andrew Warner

Pearce said they suspected there were four offenders involved, three inside the shop and one outside with a vehicle.

"But that hasn't been confirmed."

Pearce said they couldn't see the offenders' faces.

The thieves smashed about 50 per cent of the store. Photo / Andrew Warner

A police spokeswoman said they were investigating a burglary at a commercial premises on Tutanekai St that took place at about 12.40am. Rod and Janine arrived at the destroyed store at 1.30am.

Pearce was with the police forensics team when she spoke to the Rotorua Daily Post today.

"We're gutted," she said.

"It's been really hard. Covid has kicked us in the guts for two years and it is so hard to keep going.

"We don't understand how people could do this and be so destructive."

Pearce said it was important for customers to know that only front-of-house stock had been stolen, including jewellery and watches.

Owners say thieves didn't get away with any pieces being repaired out back. Photo / Andrew Warner

Any pieces the shop was holding for repairs were safe and had not been touched.

"They took a lot of jewellery, a lot of watches. More than half of the shop is smashed up."

Pearce said it would take a few days to get new cabinets, make repairs and do a stocktake.

"We want to try and get things running again as soon as possible."

In August 2020, a man was caught on camera smashing Rotorua Jewellery's front windows.

Earlier that year, several men also attempted to break through the same window but were unsuccessful.

The Pearce family's personal home has also been attacked by thieves. In January 2020, the couple lost $10,000 worth of treasured gear and family photos when the shed on their property was cleared out.

The couples' Te Puke Jewellery store has also been the scene of a crime.

In 2007, a man hammered the shopfront window until he created a hole big enough to reach through and stole two rings. In 2009, the same store was the site of an armed hold-up.

Pearce said messages for support had poured in.

"Someone from Scope Cafe came over and brought us coffee," Pearce said.

"He even offered us breakfast.

"The [jewellery] shop is more than just the shop. It's the people. This is a great community. So we need to move past this."