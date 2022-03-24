Police outside Adelphi Motel Taupō on March 8. Photo / NZME

A forensic examination is under way today after a key vehicle sought in connection with the murder of Ryan Woodford was found.

"Finding this vehicle has been significant for the investigation team as we continue to build a clear picture of exactly what happened and who was involved," Detective Sergeant Andy Livingstone said.

Police would not disclose any further details about the vehicle or where it was found at this time for operational reasons, he said.

The investigation team continued to review evidence from a number of sources including information provided by witnesses, forensic evidence and CCTV footage.

"We know the planning and carrying out of Mr Woodford's murder at the Adelphi Motel on 6 March involved several people," Livingstone said.

"There were also others who played a part in other related activities before or after the offence happened.

"These people know who they are and if we haven't spoken to you, it's important you contact us."

The investigation team appreciated the community's ongoing help and remained determined to identify all those involved in Woodford's death, he said.

Anyone with information is asked to get in touch with Taupō police via 105 and quote Operation Dell, or alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.