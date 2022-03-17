The Adelphi Motel in Taupo where a man was found dead on March 6. Photo / NZME

The police are making progress in Operation Dell, the Taupō homicide investigation into the death of Ryan Woodford, but still need more information.

Woodford died at the Adelphi Motel in Taupō on Sunday, March 6.

Bay of Plenty field crime manager Detective Inspector Lindsay Pilbrow said police had received a significant amount of helpful information from the public, and now have a very good picture of the night's events leading up to this incident.

"We know there are a number of people in the community who know what happened to Mr Woodford and who is involved in his death, or are aware of related activity before or after his death, and we are asking them to come forward.

"Anyone who withholds information from police in relation to the ongoing investigation or is found to be assisting the primary persons responsible could end up facing serious charges themselves, so we would urge people to make contact with police at the earliest opportunity and tell us what you know."

A number of search warrants were executed in Taupō, Mangakino and Hamilton during the past two days, and a male has been arrested on drugs and firearms charges. Further arrests are likely from these search warrants.

Police have recovered vehicles that were involved in the offending and are continuing to speak with a number of people in relation to Woodford's death.

Anyone who has information to provide police is asked to get in touch with Taupō Police via 105 and quote Operation Dell, or alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.