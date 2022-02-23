A locket containing a photo and hair of Fiona Macdonald's daughter Lucy was stolen. Photo / Supplied

A Taupō woman has been left "devastated" by a burglary in which an irreplaceable piece of jewellery was stolen.

Fiona Macdonald lost her daughter Lucy, who had severe epilepsy, about 25 years ago when she was just 5.

"I had this little locket made by a well-known jeweller in Auckland. It's rose gold on one side and gold on the other. It had Lucy's photo and hair inside," Fiona says.

On February 9, their house in Ngamotu Rd was burgled in broad daylight and among a range of electrical goods and jewellery, the very special locket was taken.

"It's of no value to anyone else really, but to me, it's a great loss," Fiona says.

"Lucy had epilepsy and she died from a seizure. The locket was something I had made in her memory.

"I just feel devastated that they would take something so personal and important to me. To lose a daughter and then have all this happen, it's horrible."

Fiona's tenant, who lives downstairs, was first to discover the break-in.

"I wasn't home but I have a tenant downstairs who discovered it and rang me that night because she lost personal jewellery and a laptop and stuff as well," Fiona says.

"She's from Belgium and she had some family jewellery she brought over stolen as well. They just really cleared us out on sentimental things you can't replace.

"She was home at lunchtime and then returned at 8pm and discovered the break-in. I think they've actually watched her and planned it for when no one was home. They put a cushion up against the window when they broke in so it wouldn't be heard."

A locket was one of many treasured items taken during a Taupō burglary. Photo / Supplied

The thieves broke through a heavy lock on Fiona's bedroom door to help themselves to more treasured items.

"They were there plenty of time, they must've been watching the house I think because they didn't seem to be rushing.

"They took my grandmother's necklace, my mother's earrings - family stuff that isn't worth a lot of money, but has so much sentimental value.

"I think sometimes to women, jewellery is something they collect, it's sentimental, it's meaningful, and connects you to where you got it from."

One of the burglars cut themselves breaking in and left some blood. Fiona is hoping that helps the police track them down.

Anyone with information can call police on 111 and refer to file number 220209/4033, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.