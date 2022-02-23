Voyager 2021 media awards
Rotorua Daily Post

Locket stolen from Taupō home held memories of dead daughter

3 minutes to read
A locket containing a photo and hair of Fiona Macdonald's daughter Lucy was stolen. Photo / Supplied

David Beck
By
David Beck

Multimedia journalist

A Taupō woman has been left "devastated" by a burglary in which an irreplaceable piece of jewellery was stolen.

Fiona Macdonald lost her daughter Lucy, who had severe epilepsy, about 25 years ago when she

