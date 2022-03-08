Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily Post

Taupō homicide motel owner hopes death doesn't affect future emergency housing clients

3 minutes to read
Police outside the Adelphi Motel in Taupo. Photo / Rachel Canning

Police outside the Adelphi Motel in Taupo. Photo / Rachel Canning

Kelly Makiha
By
Kelly Makiha

Multimedia Journalist

The owner of a Taupō emergency housing motel says he hopes he can still help provide the homeless with somewhere to stay despite a homicide at his property at the weekend.

Adelphi Motel has come

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.