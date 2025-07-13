Despite continual coverage of the shortfalls of our health system, I would like to acknowledge the gem that is Rotorua Hospital.
From the emergency department to the day stay unit, to the older persons unit, all three of which I have had to use recently, the service was exemplary. I expected a long wait for tests required in the day stay unit but was seen within a few months and although there was a long list, I was dealt with efficiently and professionally.
ED staff were obviously busy when my mother needed help but she was treated with compassion and patience and, once admitted to the older persons unit, Mum felt like it was a bit of a holiday. Well done Rotorua Hospital. You serve our community well.
Lynne Reardon
Lake Rotoma
The jewel in our crown
Well done, Rotorua Trails Trust, for the maintenance and improvements to the Dual Slalom (MTB) track for youngies, and to Infracore’s lawn-mowing contractors for maintaining and continually improving the large grassed reserve area, to being the best it’s ever been. Thousands drive past the jewel in the crown every week, to home or to the lakes for events and pics etc; we should be very proud of this beautiful Rotorua asset.
John MacRae
Lynmore
Fit-for-purpose
Can someone please explain how Bluebridge can obtain a fit-for-purpose interisland ferry in March and have it up and running in July when KiwiRail (the Government) still has not found a shipbuilder, and if, or when, it does, any new ship will not be operating until 2029?
Ian Doube
Rotorua
