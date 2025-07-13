Advertisement
Rotorua Letters to the editor: Praise for Rotorua Hospital

Rotorua Daily Post
3 mins to read

Rotorua Hospital. Photo / Andrew Warner

Having just spent eight days in Rotorua Hospital for an unexpected operation, I would like to thank the nurses, doctors and other staff for their brilliant medical care and the quality of the meals provided.

The staff in ED were responsive despite being busy at 3am on a weekday

