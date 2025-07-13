Advertisement
Mary Meeker returns with AI-focused Internet Trends report – Mark Lister

Rotorua Daily Post·
Mary Meeker has released her first Internet Trends report since 2019, focused entirely on artificial intelligence. Photo / Getty Images

Opinion by Mark Lister
Mark Lister is Head of Private Wealth Research at Craigs Investment Partners
THE FACTS

  • Analyst Mary Meeker’s new report focuses on the transformational impact of artificial intelligence (AI).
  • AI adoption is growing rapidly, with tools like ChatGPT reaching millions of users quickly.
  • AI is disrupting industries, leading to job shifts and requiring careful policy consideration.

After a six-year hiatus, venture capitalist and former Wall Street analyst Mary Meeker has released her first Internet Trends report since 2019.

It’s 340 pages long, and focused entirely on artificial intelligence (AI).

Dubbed the ”Queen of the Internet” by Barron’s magazine, Meeker is known for her ability

