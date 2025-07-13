Dolly was impounded and released with a menacing dog classification. This meant the dog had to be on a lead and muzzle when off its property and in public, and the section would “ideally” be fully fenced.
On January 21, Paul picked up Dolly from the pound. Within two hours, Dolly rushed at another dog. Dolly was impounded and released with a dangerous dog classification.
Day said Dolly was taken into a public area without a muzzle despite Paul being informed of the menacing-dog rules.
There was a “high chance” Dolly would attack another dog if she roamed again.
Day said a dangerous dog classification required the owner to have a “fully fenced property” and a “safe walkway” from the boundary to the front door.
The dog had to be on a lead and a muzzle at all times when in public and incurred a 150% dog registration fee.
Paul said she did not dispute the facts, but the circumstances mattered.
In the first 2023 incident, Dolly “rushed” the neighbours’ dog after having recently gone missing for about three weeks.
Paul said Dolly returned “highly stressed”, mangy, starving and dehydrated.
In November 2024, Dolly gave birth to 10 surprise puppies.