Rotorua Lakes Council Animal Control team lead Joanne Day said Dolly was “fine with people” but “very dog-aggressive”.

In March 2023, Animal Control found Dolly roaming and impounded her. In October that year, Dolly rushed at a dog.

On January 16 this year, Dolly attacked a dog at a neighbouring property. It suffered “deep holes” from a bite, and two people who tried to restrain Dolly were “slightly injured”.

Dolly was impounded and released with a menacing dog classification. This meant the dog had to be on a lead and muzzle when off its property and in public, and the section would “ideally” be fully fenced.

On January 21, Paul picked up Dolly from the pound. Within two hours, Dolly rushed at another dog. Dolly was impounded and released with a dangerous dog classification.

Day said Dolly was taken into a public area without a muzzle despite Paul being informed of the menacing-dog rules.

There was a “high chance” Dolly would attack another dog if she roamed again.

Day said a dangerous dog classification required the owner to have a “fully fenced property” and a “safe walkway” from the boundary to the front door.

The dog had to be on a lead and a muzzle at all times when in public and incurred a 150% dog registration fee.

Rotorua dog owner Katie Paul has objected to Rotorua Lakes Council classifying her dog as 'dangerous' and spoke at a dog control panel meeting on July 7. Photo / Megan Wilson

Paul said she did not dispute the facts, but the circumstances mattered.

In the first 2023 incident, Dolly “rushed” the neighbours’ dog after having recently gone missing for about three weeks.

Paul said Dolly returned “highly stressed”, mangy, starving and dehydrated.

In November 2024, Dolly gave birth to 10 surprise puppies.

Paul said the only place she let Dolly “roam free” was the local marae, bordered by a river and a lake with “no dogs nearby”.

Paul said a local told her a dog was known to swim across the river and impregnate dogs.

In December 2024, Dolly was in similar “stressed-out conditions”.

That month, Paul’s father was admitted to the intensive care unit. He died in the first week of January.

When the council called about Dolly rushing at another dog, “we were all dealing with different parts of grief”.

She picked Dolly up from the pound and stopped at a pet shop on the way home to buy a muzzle.

The Rotorua Lakes Council dog control panel deputy chairman Fisher Wang and fellow councillors Rawiri Waru and Karen Barker. Photo / Megan Wilson

Paul said a dog walked past and Dolly tried to jump out and go after the dog.

She said Dolly had been spayed and had regular vet checks. Her puppies were rehomed.

Paul said a dangerous dog classification made it “difficult if not impossible” for Dolly to get rehabilitation.

She said Dolly needed to be socialised around other animals and to see an animal behaviourist.

“My intention is to get her back to the Dolly we know and love, who is a really happy, good dog ... ”

Katie Paul's dog Dolly has been classified as "dangerous" after three reported incidents of attacking and rushing at other dogs. Photo / Rotorua Lakes Council

Paul said she accepted responsibility for the incidents and was in a “much better space” to focus on Dolly’s needs.

In response to panel members’ questions, she said Dolly was neutered four weeks ago and Animal Control had not seen her since.

Paul said fencing her property was “not possible” because it was 2500sq m and went downhill and across bush.

She had erected a “secured” kennel and runs for exercise.

Paul said she would have to move house or find somewhere fenced for Dolly to live if Dolly continued to be classified as dangerous.

To remove a menacing or dangerous dog classification, the Dog Control Act required that the panel be satisfied Dolly would not threaten another pet’s safety.

In Dolly’s case, it may remove the dangerous dog classification and replace it with menacing or leave the dangerous dog classification.

The panel moved into a public excluded session to deliberate.

Megan Wilson is a health and general news reporter for the Bay of Plenty Times and Rotorua Daily Post. She has been a journalist since 2021.