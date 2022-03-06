The Adelphi Motel in Taupō where a man was found dead on Sunday morning. Photo / Rachel Canning

The Adelphi Motel in Taupō where a man was found dead on Sunday morning. Photo / Rachel Canning

An emergency housing motel in Taupō that is the scene of a homicide inquiry has been the subject of police attention more than 40 times in just over a year.

A man died at Adelphi Motel, on the corner of Kaimanawa and Heuheu Streets, on Sunday after suffering critical injuries. He died at the motel in what witnesses have described as a "bad" scene.

Police are appealing to anyone who saw anyone arrive about 6.30am on Sunday in a car. They are investigating whether a firearms incident later that evening is connected to the man's death.

The man's name is yet to be released but the Rotorua Daily Post was told he had children and had lived with his family at the motel since December.

A fed-up resident, who didn't want to be named, has long complained about behaviour at the motel to police and the Ministry of Social Development.

The resident asked police last year under the Official Information Act how many times police had been to the motel as part of complaints about the unsavoury behaviour of those staying there under emergency housing.

The resident said it was a shame about the man's death, especially since the community had raised concerns.

The police Official Information Act response said police had attended the motel 39 times between January 1, 2020, and March 15, 2021.

That was made up of 13 reports of assault, breach of the peace and disorder, 19 for family harm offences and seven for other offences. Police had also investigated five reports of theft from the property.

Ministry of Social Development regional commisioner Mike Bryant. Photo / Andrew Warner

Ministry of Social Development regional commissioner Mike Bryant said the ministry was very concerned about what happened at the motel.

"Our deep sympathies go out to all the whānau affected by Sunday's tragic event. We have conducted welfare checks with all whanau at the motel and are assisting those who wish to move. Some have elected to stay."

He said ministry staff would stay in close contact over the coming days and additional support was being offered via Tūwharetoa Hauora and Victim Support.

"We're always open to working with people who struggle to have somewhere safe and appropriate to stay."

When asked if the ministry had had complaints about behaviour at the motel in the past, Bryant said: "We are in regular contact with moteliers and our partner agencies, including police, and work with them on how best to respond to any issues raised."

He said the ministry were not currently accepting any requests from people who wanted to stay at the motel under emergency housing.

Taupo CIB acting area manager of investigations Detective Sergeant Andy Livingstone said police were supporting the victim's whānau and witnesses to the event.

The scene examination was expected to finish late on Monday and a post mortem was due to be carried out on Tuesday.

Investigators are also making inquiries into a firearms incident in Tauhara Rd just before 10.30pm on Sunday when a firearm was discharged at a residential property. Nobody was injured.

"It is too early to make a connection between the two incidents, however, we take any use of a firearm seriously and are making inquiries in relation to it," Livingstone said.

Taupō residents can expect to see a continued heightened police presence in the township, he said.

"We understand the events of Sunday are both concerning and unsettling for our community. Police are out and about, and available if you have any concerns."

If you can help, please call 105 and refer to "Operation Dell".

You can also share information anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.