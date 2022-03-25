Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily Post

Joshua Heath crash death: Rotorua drink driver Hunter Ericsson jailed for causing crash that killed friend

6 minutes to read
Hunter Ericsson is sentenced to 2 years 9 months in prison for dangerous driving causing the death of Joshua Heath

Hunter Ericsson is sentenced to 2 years 9 months in prison for dangerous driving causing the death of Joshua Heath

Kelly Makiha
By
Kelly Makiha

Multimedia Journalist

They were screaming for him to stop being an idiot and let the sober driver take the wheel.

But drunk and stoned Hunter Ericsson, 20, didn't trust anyone else with his ute - his "baby".

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.