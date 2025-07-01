MetService warned of rapidly rising streams and rivers, surface flooding, slips and poor driving conditions, and advised people to clear their gutters before the rain hit.

Strong wind and heavy rain watches were also in place for Auckland, Northland and Coromandel tomorrow.

Earth Sciences New Zealand meteorologist Chris Brandolino said an atmospheric river that stretched up to sub-tropical New Caledonia would sweep over much of the North Island and the top of the South Island in the coming days.

People may want to do outdoor activities with their children during the school holidays, but “I would avoid that for much of the country, upper South Island, much of the North Island”, Brandolino said.

“I would avoid Thursday certainly, I would avoid Friday and I might even avoid Saturday.”

It comes as Earth Sciences New Zealand’s (formerly Niwa) Seasonal Climate Outlook report predicts a wet and warm start for the second half of the year across New Zealand.

For Bay of Plenty, Northland, Auckland and Waikato, temperatures were very likely to be above average (60% chance) and rainfall totals above normal (45% chance) from July to September.

Brandolino said tropical weather patterns were expected to influence New Zealand over the quarter leading to “potentially significant rainfall and increased risk for flooding, particularly in already-saturated areas”.

“Rainfall is expected to be above normal in the north of both islands, and near normal or above normal elsewhere, except for the West Coast of the South Island, where drier than usual conditions are possible.

“Seasonal air temperatures are expected to be above average across all regions of New Zealand for the three-month period,” Brandolino said.

While cold snaps and frost would occur, they were expected to be less frequent than usual.