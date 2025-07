NZTA said a section of Amohau St was closed between Pukuatua St and Ranolf St due to a crash. Photo / NZ Herald

Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

NZTA said a section of Amohau St was closed between Pukuatua St and Ranolf St due to a crash. Photo / NZ Herald

A pedestrian has been hit by a vehicle in central Rotorua.

A police spokeswoman said emergency services were called to Amohau St about 6am.

NZ Transport Agency said a section of SH30A (Amohau St) was closed between Pukuatua St and Ranolf St due to a crash.

Fire and Emergency NZ are also on the scene.