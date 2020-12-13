'Aggressive and brazen': NZ retailers plagued by $1 billion of petty crime

The value of goods stolen through retail crime is estimated to cost $1 billion a year. Photo / Getty Images

When we are hit ''we are hit hard'', says a Rotorua jewellery store owner commenting on the rising number of thefts from retailers.

The spike in petty crime costs retailers $1 billion nationally a year and shoplifters had become more brazen and aggressive in the city, one security firm reports.

Meanwhile, NZ Retail Association says the penalties are not deterring criminals and is calling for a dedicated taskforce and tougher penalties.

Association chief executive Greg Harford said the value of goods stolen through retail crime was estimated about $1 billion a year.

He also said its biggest issue was the increasingly ''brazen and aggressive'' criminals.

''This takes a big toll on business owners and retail staff who are often on the receiving ends of threats.''

The value of goods being stolen was slowly increasing but it was very difficult for retailers to get goods back or recover the costs.

''Retail crime has many causes, but a key issue is that petty crime is often incorrectly seen as victimless, and there are often few penalties for offenders. This often encourages criminals to continue stealing, free from consequences.''



So the association is calling for change and a taskforce dedicated to retail crime with clear targets for crime reduction.

''The causes of crime are complex, but we think it is important that the Government and police send a clear message to would-be criminals that it is not okay to steal, no matter who you are stealing from.''

Rotorua Jewellers co-owner Janine Pearce said it did not get a lot of shoplifting ''but if we get hit we get hit hard''.

In August the shop was targeted by a man caught on camera trying to smash the front window in the early hours of the morning.

On that occasion, he ran off and earlier this year several men also attempted to break through the window but were unsuccessful.

Pearce said 95 per cent of its items were locked away in cabinets which needed to be unlocked to show customers.

''In saying that, our peers have had incidences of showing someone something and they pick it up and run with it so you have to be really careful.''

Emotionally it took a toll, she said.

''When you are in retail you have to be prepared it's a probability and possibility that at some point in your business life it is going to happen. You work hard and put in such long hours so when someone comes in and tries to take it away from you, it is upsetting.''

Watchdog Security chief executive Brett Wilson said shoplifting was certainly increasing in Rotorua and in his view it was a result of financial pressures and Covid.

The aggression and brazen nature was also an issue.

''Part of it is because we are dealing with more and more homeless.'

"Ultimately it was the law-abiding customers that pay for it ... and it is certainly a growing problem because as people get more desperate they will take more risk in order to get away with it.''

Foodstuffs NZ head of corporate affairs Antoinette Laird said shoplifting was an ever-present problem for retailers.

''Our stores have robust strategies in place to combat it. Stores may use a variety of measures to keep stock loss to a minimum and to protect staff and customers including security tagging, CCTV and plain clothes staff, sharing of theft information with police and trespass orders.''

Shoplifting was a crime and stores go to great lengths to prevent it.

''Unfortunately, this is a cost to the store and inevitably to customers, making it a lose-lose situation for everyone.''

A Countdown spokesperson said it served more than three million customers a week nationally and the vast majority were honest.

''Unfortunately, even a small amount of theft does have an impact as a cost for businesses like ours to cover, and that's why we have a range of measures in place to detect and prevent theft in our stores at all times of the year.''

A police spokeswoman said shoplifting ranged from petty theft to organised large-scale theft. Retail crime also included assaults on staff, property damages, e-crime and credit card fraud.

Shoplifting was theft and an offence under the Crimes Act.

The police did not respond to concerns raised by Retail Association NZ.

How to deter thieves

* Well-trained and motivated staff are the most effective deterrent in any store.

* Greet each customer and give them prompt attention when they enter your store. If you can't serve them immediately, acknowledge them by making eye contact.

* Trust your instincts. Don't stereotype — anyone can steal and anything can be stolen.

* Many shops now have good quality CCTV that provides quick and clear images of shoplifters, which helps Police to identify people very quickly.

* Many retailers also take advantage of trespass notices that prevent repeat shoplifters from coming back into a shop. If a thief breaches a trespass order, they can be arrested immediately.

* If you have any incidents of crime in or around your shop, report it to the police. - Source NZ Police