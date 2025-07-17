Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Malaysian Deputy Prime Minister welcomed to Whakarewarewa

By Michael Cugley
Whakaata Māori·
3 mins to read

Today marks a milestone in international relations as Tūhourangi Ngāti Wāhiao and Te Arawa welcome the Deputy Prime Minister of Malaysia to Whakarewarewa, it’s the first visit of a high-ranking Malaysian leader to Aotearoa in 20 years. Photo / Aukaha News

Today marks a milestone in international relations as Tūhourangi Ngāti Wāhiao and Te Arawa welcome the Deputy Prime Minister of Malaysia to Whakarewarewa, it’s the first visit of a high-ranking Malaysian leader to Aotearoa in 20 years. Photo / Aukaha News

Originally published by Māori Television

The Malaysian Deputy Prime Minister is in Aotearoa, strengthening the economic relationship with Aotearoa and Malaysia.

Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, was recently welcomed to Rotorua by Tūhourangi Ngāti Wāhiao and Te Arawa at Te Pākira Marae in Whakarewarewa.

This visit marks the first time in

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save