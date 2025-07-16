Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Getting hands on with science creating ‘good scientific citizens’

RNZ
4 mins to read

A student from Rotorua Girls' High School explains her project at Te Tūkohu Ngāwhā Mātauranga Māori Science and Design Fair in 2024. Photo / Supplied, Te Arawa Lakes Trust

A student from Rotorua Girls' High School explains her project at Te Tūkohu Ngāwhā Mātauranga Māori Science and Design Fair in 2024. Photo / Supplied, Te Arawa Lakes Trust

By Pokere Paewai of RNZ

Te Tūkohu Ngāwhā – a science fair based in Rotorua – is hoping to attract more young women into the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (stem).

Te Tūkohu Ngāwhā Mātauranga Māori Science and Design Fair is run by Te

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save