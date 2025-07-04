Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand
Updated

Male university students struggle to secure flats, claim gender discrimination by landlords

By Aimee Muller
NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Male students claim there is a gender bias against them among landlords when they're applying for flats. Photo / NZME

Male students claim there is a gender bias against them among landlords when they're applying for flats. Photo / NZME

Male students hunting for flats claim many landlords are biased against them, claiming they are being unfairly judged as being rowdy, drunken tenants. Aimee Muller reports on their experiences - and the ways they are negotiating the issue.

A five-man flat group are dreading an all too familiar “sinking

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand