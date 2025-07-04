Male students claim there is a gender bias against them among landlords when they're applying for flats. Photo / NZME
Male students hunting for flats claim many landlords are biased against them, claiming they are being unfairly judged as being rowdy, drunken tenants. Aimee Muller reports on their experiences - and the ways they are negotiating the issue.
A five-man flat group are dreading an all too familiar “sinkingfeeling” when they start to apply for flats for the 2026 academic year.
One of the men said that he loses hope when they see long lines at flat viewings, feeling they have “lost the battle before they walked in”.
However, many believe the stress is not due to a lack of rentals, but rather what they believe is a gender bias against males in the flatting market; a bias that perceives male students to be messier and rowdier tenants that is making it harder for some to secure a property, compared to their female counterparts.
It is illegal for landlords and property managers to discriminate against tenants in New Zealand due to gender, as set out in the Human Rights Act.
One flatmate of the five-man flat describedthe “tedious” process of going through a continuous cycle of viewing, applying, and getting declined.
“There is almost an unwritten rule that says it is harder to get a flat if you are all guys,” he said, speaking on the condition of anonymity, as did all the students who spoke to the Herald for this article, fearing repercussions.
“It kind of sucks - you don’t get told straight-up, but we all know why we missed out on a flat.”
The boys only managed to secure their flat on a highly sought-after street, as they knew the previous tenants.
It is an experience that rings true for more than 300 others.
A post made on the University of Canterbury Students Association Facebook page asked students to interact with a poll to share their thoughts around the Christchurch flatting market, with a focus on males’ experiences.
It found that more than 170 male students struggled to get a flat with their all-male flatmates, and that more than 320 students believed there is a gender bias in the market.
Furthermore, 30 females shared that they also struggled to get a flat.
A University of Canterbury spokesperson did not comment on whether they were aware of the issue, but said they were not directly involved with private rental properties.
Age and stage of life also do not seem to halt the problem.
Last year, six men - a mix of working professionals and students - spent more than five months searching for a flat that resulted in “a pretty grim flat”.
This year, with only three in the group, they hoped things would be different. However, they noticed no change until they brought a girlfriend into the application.
The landlord allegedly told them he wasn’t comfortable renting to just guys, with the group claiming they were told: “We know how you are”. They say they were further told that the reason they got the flat was because of the girlfriend who would be able to “reel us in”.
“It was pretty shocking; I was really offended, to be honest,” the student explained.
“I felt as if they never read our application properly.”