Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Education

Rosmini College sex abuse: 'He should be in C or D block in Paremoremo'

4 minutes to read

Terminal cancer patient Paul Conaghan wants to see justice before he goes. Photo / Supplied

Elizabeth Binning
By:

Chief of staff, NZ Herald

When Paul Conaghan thinks back to his days at Rosmini College he briefly remembers a time when he was a happy blue-eyed altar boy who became the lead soprano in the choir.

But Brother William

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.