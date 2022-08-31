Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Politics

Roderick Mulgan & Patrick Winkler: Chilling effects of outlawing hate speech

By Roderick Mulgan & Patrick Winkler
5 mins to read
Attempts to stifle hate speech against one extreme side of the political spectrum can readily be cited by those on the other side. Photo/Supplied

Attempts to stifle hate speech against one extreme side of the political spectrum can readily be cited by those on the other side. Photo/Supplied

OPINION

About a year ago, the Government proposed new laws to control "hate speech".

Various spokespeople, including the Prime Minister, struggled to say how their own legislation would work - before tactically retreating. The traditional

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.