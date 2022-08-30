Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Michael Wood: Providing transport choice to people is the balanced approach

NZ Herald
4 mins to read
Ngā Hau Māngere - the new bridge. Photo / RNZ-Marika Khabazi

Ngā Hau Māngere - the new bridge. Photo / RNZ-Marika Khabazi

It was wonderful to see thousands of people turn out on Saturday morning to attend the opening of Ngā Hau Māngere, the new Māngere Bridge.

A mix of young and old, locals and

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.