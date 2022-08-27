Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Burnette O'Connor: Productive land and the need for urban development

By Burnette O'Connor
4 mins to read
We need productive land for the health and well-being of people but we also need to provide affordable high-quality housing and living environments. Photo / Nick Reed

We need productive land for the health and well-being of people but we also need to provide affordable high-quality housing and living environments. Photo / Nick Reed

OPINION

A potential roadblock to future urban housing development is currently being considered by the Government.

The proposed National Policy Statement (NPS) is intended to protect highly productive land (HPL) and the Cabinet Committee will

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.