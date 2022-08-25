Voyager 2022 media awards
Paul McPhun: Hopeless plight of Rohingya refugees - time to end draconian policies

By Paul McPhun
5 mins to read
Rohingya refugees cry while praying during a gathering to mark the fifth anniversary of their exodus from Myanmar to Bangladesh. Photo / Shafiqur Rahman, AP

OPINION

I have spent nearly 30 years exposed to emergencies and humanitarian crises. Yet, standing at our "hospital on the hill" in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, now the world's largest refugee camp, I'm taken by the

