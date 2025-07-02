On May 30, a crowd of 1000 in Levin did skids and burnouts in their cars, among other alleged driving offences, police said.

Two police officers were injured by the fireworks, and multiple police cars were damaged, Grantham said.

A further five members of the public were injured.

One woman was knocked unconscious and members of the crowd left her on the ground while filming her, Grantham said.

The crowd then blocked an ambulance from getting through to her, Grantham said. Police had to “deploy tactical options” for paramedics to be able to reach her, he said.

Grantham slammed the event and the level of violence and recklessness as “dangerous and stupid”.

A composite image edited by the Herald of the boy racer event in Levin on May 30: Police responding in riot gear and crowds watching burnouts and skids.

Police Commissioner Richard Chambers said it was “despicable behaviour”.

“The kind of behaviour we saw that night is completely unacceptable, and it puts participants, bystanders, and my colleagues in danger,” Chambers said.

Anyone participating in such behaviour “should expect to hear police knocking on their front door”, he said.

Ten people were arrested at the event. They were taken into custody for disorderly behaviour and driving-related charges. They were before the courts.

Today, Grantham said police had arrested and charged a further 12. More arrests and charges are likely, he said.

Charges against the alleged offenders include possession of an offensive weapon, arson, failing to stop to ascertain injury, failing to stop for police, sustained loss of traction, driving in a dangerous manner, driving while disqualified, unlawful assembly, unlawfully in an enclosed yard and excess breath alcohol level.

Those arrested include seven men, aged between 18 and 29, and two women, 18 and 51. They will appear in the Levin District Court today, next Wednesday, and then the following Wednesday.

Police Commissioner Richard Chambers says the boy racer 'invasion' of Levin was 'despicable'. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Three youths will appear in the Levin Youth Court at a later date.

“These 22 total arrests are an amazing result for our community and we expect there will be further arrests and charges in the future,” Grantham said.

Said Chambers: “Thankfully, two officers only received minor injuries; however, the situation could have been a lot worse.”

Organisers of the event had been belligerent, telling attendees to “block the pigs” after police released public statements warning the boy racers they were ready for them.

The Government has signalled tougher laws and penalties for boy racers. It was announced in May that legislation would soon be passed to enable police to confiscate and destroy the racers’ cars.

Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers business, breaking news and local stories from Tāmaki Makaurau. He joined the Herald as a Te Rito cadet in 2022.

