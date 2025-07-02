Grantham slammed the event and the level of violence and recklessness as “dangerous and stupid”.
Police Commissioner Richard Chambers said it was “despicable behaviour”.
“The kind of behaviour we saw that night is completely unacceptable, and it puts participants, bystanders, and my colleagues in danger,” Chambers said.
Anyone participating in such behaviour “should expect to hear police knocking on their front door”, he said.
Ten people were arrested at the event. They were taken into custody for disorderly behaviour and driving-related charges. They were before the courts.
Today, Grantham said police had arrested and charged a further 12. More arrests and charges are likely, he said.
Charges against the alleged offenders include possession of an offensive weapon, arson, failing to stop to ascertain injury, failing to stop for police, sustained loss of traction, driving in a dangerous manner, driving while disqualified, unlawful assembly, unlawfully in an enclosed yard and excess breath alcohol level.
Those arrested include seven men, aged between 18 and 29, and two women, 18 and 51. They will appear in the Levin District Court today, next Wednesday, and then the following Wednesday.
Three youths will appear in the Levin Youth Court at a later date.
“These 22 total arrests are an amazing result for our community and we expect there will be further arrests and charges in the future,” Grantham said.