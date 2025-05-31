However, an attendee at last night’s meeting says it’s not fair to brand all boy racing enthusiasts as troublemakers. Most just turn up to watch burnouts, “cause that’s what we love”.

In a post on X, Police Minister Mark Mitchell said, “The reckless, violent, and utterly disrespectful behaviour from boy racers will continue to be met with a zero tolerance approach by this Govt and police.

“These cowardly, try-hard idiots are an embarrassment and danger to the communities they live in”.

He said last night’s events were a stark example of this – with innocent members of the public and two police officers injured “as a direct result of their stupid and dangerous actions”.

Tauranga Mayor Mahé Drysdale told the Herald he was aware of an event planned in Tauranga tonight.

“My plea to those organising is, don’t, you know, just stay away.

Tauranga Mayor Mahé Drysdale told the Herald he was aware of a boy-racer event planned in Tauranga tonight. Photo / Alex Cairns

“We saw what happened last night in Levin, and you know it’s not a good thing for the community, to have people getting injured is unacceptable.”

Drysdale said he was in communication with police ahead of the Tauranga “invasion” and understood they were ready to respond.

“I think it’s disappointing that this is likely to take place and affect a significant amount of the people in our community.

“I’m very supportive of the police taking very strong and firm action to ensure the safety of our community.”

Police said the planned activities carried huge risk for those taking part or observing and are ”concerning and distressing to members of the public”.

Police had plans in place to help ensure safety, and they would not tolerate behaviour that endangered others and caused damage to roads and property.

Police were set to respond appropriately to hold people to account for any offence.

A scene from a boy-racer gathering in and around Levin last night. Photo / Social media

‘What the f*** are they doing down there?’ – seven injured, 10 arrested in chaotic night

Seven people, including two police officers, were injured after the boy-racer meeting around Levin and Palmerston North last night.

Five bystanders were hit by cars, including one young woman whose legs were run over.

One group poured diesel across a street intersection in Palmerston North and set it alight, as one stunned bystander filmed the street on fire next to a Mobil petrol station.

“What the f*** are they doing down there?” can be heard in a video circulating of the incident.

“The gatherings involved a large convoy of vehicles and over 1000 individuals, which followed similar illegal activity in Levin last year that saw State Highway 1 barricaded and weapons reportedly present,” a combined local council statement said.

A scene from a boy-racer gathering in and around Levin last night. Photo / Social media

An attendee at last night’s Levin event, who wished to remain anonymous, told the Herald the event appeared to be “fine at first” but quickly escalated.

They said when police showed up, “There were loud shots of rubber pellets being shot and loud bangs followed by flashes” as the situation deteriorated.

The witness said they parked down the road from the event and noticed the “police weren’t playing nice”.

They claimed an officer pepper-sprayed a man trying to hop over a barrier, and hit another person with a baton.

The witness that while there were some troublemakers, most attendees said they just wanted to see some burnouts, “cause that’s what we love. We weren’t there to cause any trouble”.

A scene from a boyaracer meet in and around Levin last night. Photo / Social media

Local councils condemn overnight ‘invasions’

In a joint statement, Horowhenua District Council and Palmerston North City Council thanked police and emergency services for their “strong, co-ordinated response to unlawful gatherings in the region overnight”.

They said 10 arrests had been made so far, with more to come as police investigated footage from the event.

Police had acted early and deployed teams including riot police, armed offenders squad officers and the Eagle helicopter.

Horowhenua Mayor Bernie Wanden said the behaviour witnessed last night was disgraceful.

“This activity isn’t just reckless – it’s dangerous. People have been hurt.

“Most of the individuals involved are not from Horowhenua, yet it’s our community that bears the burden.”

Palmerston North Mayor Grant Smith said street racing was completely unacceptable.

“While those involved may think it’s just a bit of fun, it is intimidating behaviour for communities.

“In past events, these incidents have also passed on large costs to ratepayers to repair damaged roads and clean up broken glass and car parts.”

Both councils said the boy racers were “not welcome” in their communities.

