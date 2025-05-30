Advertisement
Authorities brace for Levin boy racer meet a year on from violent event where police injured by crowd

Raphael Franks
By
Multimedia Reporter·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Two police officers suffered injuries after they were pelted with rocks and bottles while attending the scene of a large car meet in Levin overnight. Video / Supplied
  • Boy racers plan to meet in Levin this weekend, a year after a violent gathering.
  • Police are preparing a strong response, with a focus on proactive enforcement and zero tolerance.
  • Horowhenua Mayor Bernie Wanden expressed confidence in police readiness to handle the event effectively.

Boy racers are planning to meet in Levin this long weekend, a year on from another meet there where a crowd of more than 200 people turned violent and hurled projectiles at police.

Horowhenua District Mayor Bernie Wanden told the Herald he had had conversations with police and was aware

Save

