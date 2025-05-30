Boy racers plan to meet in Levin this weekend, a year after a violent gathering.
Police are preparing a strong response, with a focus on proactive enforcement and zero tolerance.
Horowhenua Mayor Bernie Wanden expressed confidence in police readiness to handle the event effectively.
Horowhenua District Mayor Bernie Wanden told the Herald he had had conversations with police and was awarethey were preparing their response.
Wanden’s hope for a strong police response was at odds with the attitude of the organiser of last year’s meet, who, responding to Police Minister Mark Mitchell’s threats of tougher laws at the time, went on television and told the minister to “get f*****”.
And Mitchell told the Heraldtoday: “Police will be ready to respond this weekend with proactive enforcement. Police do an outstanding job at disrupting these events.
“This Government has zero tolerance for the reckless behaviour and disruption boy racers inflict on our communities. That is why we’re taking action to deter and crack down on this dangerous and inconsiderate behaviour.”
Wanden said he had received assurances from police that they had the resources to respond this weekend, however, details about potential times and locations for the meet were unknown.
“I’m pretty confident that police will be all over this, and you’ve seen that sort of response a lot more in the past few months with different events around the country. So, I expect that they’ll deal with this pretty effectively this time,” he said.
Guy Morgan said it was a miracle no one watching the burnouts was killed.
Not only was the crowd that circled the main State Highway 1 intersection in Levin in danger of being hit by the out-of-control sliding cars, but at least 15 people had managed to climb up on shop facades.
Morgan, who is retired, said he was woken by the crowd and the sound of tyres exploding about 3am on Sunday. He could only watch on and pray that nobody got hurt.
“There was a guy hanging out the window and he could have easily been cut in half. It was that moronic.
Police Inspector Ross Grantham said his officers were put at serious risk by the aggressive behaviour of many involved in the night’s event.
One attendee who was arrested was allegedly found carrying a flick knife, and another was allegedly wearing a stab-proof vest.