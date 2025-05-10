“The legislation will establish a presumptive court-ordered sentence of vehicle forfeiture or destruction. This means that if someone is convicted of these offences, courts must order that vehicle be destroyed or forfeited to the Crown to be sold,” he said.

“There will be some limited exceptions where the vehicle is owned by someone other than the offender, or if it would be manifestly unjust or cause extreme or undue hardship to do so.”

Transport Minister Chris Bishop (from left), Rotorua Mayor Tania Tapsell and Police Minister Mark Mitchell. Photo / Kelly Makiha

The current legislation, introduced in 2009 by then Police Minister Judith Collins, allows for cars to be confiscated and destroyed, but only after a third illegal street racing offence had been committed.

Police Minister Mark Mitchell said last year that he believed the legislation needed strengthening, including by taking the multiple warnings away.

Anti-social road users are those who fail to stop for police while speeding or driving dangerously, participate in unauthorised street racing, do burnouts, carry out intimidating convoys and unlawful dirt bike gatherings or cause excessive noise by taking part in siren battles.

There is an existing offence for a vehicle owner not immediately providing information about a driver who used a vehicle to flee. But this will now be expanded to apply to those participating in street racing, doing burnouts or taking part in intimidating convoys. They can be penalised by the court with a fine not exceeding $10,000.

Chris Bishop (centre) took over as Transport Minister from Simeon Brown (left) earlier this year. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Mitchell on Sunday also announced police would be given more powers to manage illegal vehicle gatherings by closing roads or public areas. They will also be able to issue infringements to those who fail without a reasonable excuse to comply with a direction to leave or not enter a closed area.

The police-issued fine for people intentionally creating excessive noise from within or on a vehicle will be increased from $50 to $300, while the court-ordered fine will jump from $1000 to $3000.

“People have had enough of boy racers and their dangerous, obnoxious behaviour. These people drive without regard for the danger and disruption it causes to our communities. They have no consideration for anyone other than themselves,” Mitchell said.

“Anti-social road use and illegal street racing have no place in New Zealand. Our message is clear: if you want [to] drive dangerously, face the consequences.”

The Government promised at the start of the year that Cabinet would make decisions on legislation to crack down on street racing “and other anti-social road usage” during the first quarter of the year.

There have been numerous boy-racer events over the past year that have caught the Police Minister’s attention.

In June, after an event in Levin where more than 200 cars gathered and two police officers were pelted with rocks and bottles when they tried to intervene, Mitchell said he wanted to be able to “seize the vehicles and keep them”.

Hundreds joined another event in Wairarapa in October, resulting in six people being arrested and two cars being impounded. After that, Mitchell said the current legislation could be strengthened.

Police Minister Mark Mitchell has been promising new legislation for the past year. Photo / Marty Melville.

As the Herald reported in December, Mitchell was unable to progress legislation last year, despite previously saying he had hoped to do so. The minister put that down to what he considered was a “very complicated policy process” that was “probably more complex than we anticipated”.

Speaking to Newstalk ZB at the time, Mitchell said he wanted to “start taking these boy racers’ cars and bikes and start crushing them”.

Labour’s Ginny Andersen said the delay was a “another broken promise” from Mitchell, referencing concerns the Government may miss its target of delivering 500 new police officers within two years, by the end of November.

“He did say he would get 500 police officers by the end of November, and then the commissioner said, no, he’s not. Then he’s trying to gaslight everybody by saying, no, we are on the same page,” Andersen said.

“I wonder whether he is going to do the same thing with the boy racers. It does seem like a bit of a pattern with Mark, that he promises big stuff and doesn’t manage to deliver.”

