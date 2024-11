Nelson police said online that detours are in place and motorists are advised to expect delays.

Marlborough to Nelson-bound traffic are to detour via SH6 to Renwick, on to SH63 Wairau Valley/St Arnaud, right at the intersection of SH6/SH63 Kawatiri Junction on to SH6 and north to Nelson – with the reverse for those travelling from Nelson to Marlborough.

Drivers, particularly those with ferry connections in Picton, should note the alternate route will add at least 30 minutes to travel times.

In an update at 3.50pm, NZTA said crews are working as quickly as possible to clear the debris, and there will be an update later this evening.

It comes after heavy rain over Labour Day weekend brought flooding, slips and landslides to the Marlborough region – photos show the sheer scale of damages.

Damage to Awatere Valley Rd in Marlborough after heavy rain brought flooding, slips and landslides to the region on October 27. Photo / Marlborough District Council