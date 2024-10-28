Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Photos show scale of slips, flooding across Marlborough following wet weather

Katie Oliver
By
Multimedia Journalist, Christchurch·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read
Damage to Awatere Valley Rd in Marlborough after heavy rain brought flooding, slips and landslides to the region, on Sunday, October 27. Photo / Supplied, Marlborough District Council

Damage to Awatere Valley Rd in Marlborough after heavy rain brought flooding, slips and landslides to the region, on Sunday, October 27. Photo / Supplied, Marlborough District Council

Marlborough has been hit hard by heavy rain over Labour Day weekend which brought flooding, slips and landslides to the region - photos show the sheer scale of damages.

MetService meteorologist Curtis Hayes said the complex low-pressure trough made for a wet weekend for much of the country, with some areas impacted more than others.

“In Marlborough, there was impact from both the low pressure and cold front,” he said.

“It threw a lot of cold air and moisture into that part of the country.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Roads across the country have been closed as a result of the downpour.

In photos posted online, Marlborough District Council revealed the extent of slip damage and provided an update on road closures.

A slip covers the road on Wakamarina Rd in Marlborough after heavy rain brought flooding, slips and landslides to the region, on Sunday, October 27. Photo / Marlborough District Council
A slip covers the road on Wakamarina Rd in Marlborough after heavy rain brought flooding, slips and landslides to the region, on Sunday, October 27. Photo / Marlborough District Council

Te Towaka – Port Ligar Rd at Admiralty Bay, Awatere Valley Rd near Upcot Saddle, Jones Rd approximately 1km before the Morgans Rd intersection, Seddon Transfer Station and Opouri Rd all remain closed.

Forecasters said almost all of New Zealand was expected to experience rain on Saturday as holidaymakers flocked north and south for Labour weekend.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Although the worst of the rain has cleared, regions like Marlborough are now left to pick up the pieces.

Damage to Awatere Valley Rd in Marlborough following heavy rain in the region. Photo / Marlborough District Council
Damage to Awatere Valley Rd in Marlborough following heavy rain in the region. Photo / Marlborough District Council

NZTA director of land transport Brent Alderton said with more traffic comes the need to take extra care.

“Holiday traffic means there will be congestion on highways in and out of the main urban centres on Friday and Monday. We’re asking everyone to make safe choices to protect themselves and others.”

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.


Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand