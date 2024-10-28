Roads across the country have been closed as a result of the downpour.

In photos posted online, Marlborough District Council revealed the extent of slip damage and provided an update on road closures.

A slip covers the road on Wakamarina Rd in Marlborough after heavy rain brought flooding, slips and landslides to the region, on Sunday, October 27. Photo / Marlborough District Council

Te Towaka – Port Ligar Rd at Admiralty Bay, Awatere Valley Rd near Upcot Saddle, Jones Rd approximately 1km before the Morgans Rd intersection, Seddon Transfer Station and Opouri Rd all remain closed.

Forecasters said almost all of New Zealand was expected to experience rain on Saturday as holidaymakers flocked north and south for Labour weekend.

Although the worst of the rain has cleared, regions like Marlborough are now left to pick up the pieces.

Damage to Awatere Valley Rd in Marlborough following heavy rain in the region. Photo / Marlborough District Council

NZTA director of land transport Brent Alderton said with more traffic comes the need to take extra care.

“Holiday traffic means there will be congestion on highways in and out of the main urban centres on Friday and Monday. We’re asking everyone to make safe choices to protect themselves and others.”

