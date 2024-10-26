Long weekend weather: More rain, wind and chilly days forecast

Fernandes said much of New Zealand will continue to see showers throughout Sunday and Monday, with temperatures remaining cool throughout the country.

He said Hawke’s Bay and Gisborne are set to see the best weather, with fairly clear skies and temperatures between 20-22C on Monday.

“There will likely be showers pretty much everywhere elsewhere,” he said.

The coldest areas on Monday are Otago and Southland, where temperatures are expected to sit between 12-14C on Sunday and Monday.

Fernandes said while it isn’t the best weekend weather, the worst of it was seen Friday and Saturday.

The long weekend kicked off with multiple road closures caused by snow in the central South Island and severe rain on the west and east coasts.

Flooding in Greymouth in the West Coast area on Saturday. Photo / Tess Row

Severe flooding hit the West Coast on Saturday. Pictures uploaded to social media showed cars attempting to drive through flooded roads in Inangahua.

Buller and Grey districts also prepared emergency centres in anticipation of the severe weather.

Holidaymakers in Queenstown and Wānaka also took to social media to share shots of the unseasonal snow dump.

Meanwhile, NZ Police and NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) have urged motorists to remain vigilant this Labour weekend – after six people died on the roads during the holiday last year.

NZTA director of land transport Brent Alderton said with more traffic comes the need to take extra care.

“Holiday traffic means there will be congestion on highways in and out of the main urban centres on Friday and Monday. We’re asking everyone to make safe choices to protect themselves and others.

“Please be patient and drive at a safe speed.”

The director of road policing, Superintendent Steve Greally, reiterated there was “no room for complacency” and said police were “determined not to see a repeat” of last Labour weekend’s six deaths.

Greally said staff would be working “tirelessly throughout the country” to make sure everyone stays safe.

“Those who blatantly choose to drive dangerously, whether it’s driving without a seatbelt or impaired by drugs and alcohol, using a mobile phone or speeding, they can expect to be ticketed.”

Forecasters said the country should be preparing for a wet Labour weekend and heavy traffic congestion over the coming days.

“Streams and rivers may rise rapidly. Surface flooding, slips, and difficult driving conditions [are] possible.”

Fernandes said the system is forecast to move off the country by Monday, but showers may linger in western parts of both islands.

