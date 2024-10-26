Long weekend weather: More rain, wind and chilly days forecast

All severe weather warnings are expected to lift come Sunday morning. Photo / MetService
More rain, wind, and cool temperatures are forecast for much of New Zealand over the remainder of Labour weekend.
And police are reminding motorists “there is no room for complacency” as routes used by holidaymakers are set to be busy over the next two days.
MetService meteorologist Luis Fernandes said while the most severe weather was expected to ease overnight, there is still plenty of rain on the way.
“While we are seeing things improving – we’re still expecting showers for many parts of New Zealand, especially in the west of both the North and South Island. And for some areas in the east,” he said.