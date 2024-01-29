Emergency services at the scene of a serious crash on State Highway 1 near Ōamaru where two people died. Photo / Wyatt Ryder, Otago Daily Times

Five people have died on South Island roads in under 24 hours, prompting police to issue an urgent safety appeal.

The latest tragedy came this morning when two people died in a smash on State Highway 1 near Ōamaru.

The two-vehicle crash in Ōamaru-Alma Rd near Browns Rd, Alma, Waitaki district, was reported to emergency services at about 9 am.

“The Serious Crash Unit and the Commercial Vehicle Safety Team are investigating,” police said.

The Otago Daily Times is reporting that a truck crashed into a tree on State Highway 1 at Alma.

It comes as a baby survived a horror head-on crash in North Canterbury in which both drivers were killed on Sunday.

Police said the crash on Ashworths Rd, Leithfield was reported at about 5.10pm.

The Herald understands the two people who died were the drivers of each car - a man and a woman.

The scene of the crash was eight kilometres away from a deadly stretch of State Highway 1, where six people were killed in under a year.

Two people died and two others were transferred to hospital after a fatal three-vehicle crash in North Canterbury on Sunday evening.

An investigation into the cause of that crash is under way.

Meanwhile, a person died after a single-vehicle crash on Ōtira Highway, Jacksons, in Westland at about 3.40pm on Sunday.

A police statement said a further three occupants suffered minor injuries.

Police’s Canterbury prevention manager, Inspector Ash Tabb, told the Herald any road deaths are “devastating” and are “felt by many”.

“Many of the crashes emergency services respond to are preventable. We see too many crashes where motorists have chosen to speed, drink drive, be impatient or let themselves get distracted and take their eyes off of the road,” Tabb said.

“Deaths on our roads not only impact the family and friends of those involved but the emergency services who respond and the public who witness the crash.”

Tabb said the message is simple: “Belt up, keep your speed within the limits and focus on the road in front of you. If you’re having a big night, don’t make the selfish decision to get behind the wheel after you’ve been drinking. Focus on getting home in one piece.”

Police are hoping motorists follow the appropriate safety advice as thousands gear up for the largest motorcycle rally in the southern hemisphere, The Burt Munro Challenge.

Thousands are gearing up for the largest motorcycle rally in the southern hemisphere, The Burt Munro Challenge. Photo / Great South

The annual motorcycle event runs from February 7 to 11 in and around the Invercargill area and attracts thousands of enthusiasts both riders and spectators from throughout New Zealand and overseas.

The event coincides with Waitangi Day and Lunar New Year celebrations, prompting urgent safety calls from police.

Southland Area Commander Mike Bowman said: “The focus of the operation is to ensure those who are attending the Burt Munro Challenge arrive safely, have a safe and enjoyable time and return home without harm.

“Motorcyclists are vulnerable road users given the much lower levels of protection they have in the event of a crash compared to the occupant of a car.”