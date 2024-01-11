Two people have died and several people have been injured in a crash near Christchurch. Video / George Heard

An 11.4km stretch of road on State Highway 1 which has claimed the lives of six people in under a year, including a Malaysian mother and son on Monday, has prompted officials to investigate urgent safety upgrades.

Michael Wong, 39, and his mum were killed in a horrific crash on Main North Rd (SH1) near Sefton, just north of the Ashley River bridge in North Canterbury on Monday.

They are the fifth and sixth casualties of that short stretch of road in less than 12 months. Wong’s young daughter reportedly has to undergo multiple surgeries to fix her hip and leg injuries, while his grandfather is fighting to survive in ICU.

In April, last year, Robert Burns Hutcheon, 70, was killed while riding his motorcycle on the same stretch of road.

That was followed by a triple-fatal crash in June, again on Main North Rd, which killed married couple, Donna Young and Christopher Young.

Statistics from the NZTA Waka Kotahi website reveal a further five people were killed and 30 seriously injured in the 75 recorded crashes on that stretch of road between 2011 and 2020.

“Too many of these deaths and serious injuries were caused by head-on crashes,” an NZTA Waka Kotahi spokesperson said.

Police and Fenz investigating the triple-fatal crash in June 2023, on Main North Rd. Photo / George Heard

It has all led to the transport agency developing fresh plans to add safety improvements to the deadly road, including widening the road and installing median barriers.

“While we can’t remove every hazard, we can put in place effective measures that will make SH1 in North Canterbury safer for everyone who uses the road,” NZTA Waka Kotahi says.

“These include wide centre lines, flexible median safety barriers, and improvements at intersections such as traffic lights, roundabouts or left-in/left-out access to the highway.”

NZTA Waka Kotahi is aiming to start construction on the safety improvements this year, following the completion of design, consenting and property processes.

Waimakiriri District Mayor Dan Gordon told the Herald the safety measures are a “positive step forward” for the region.

“I welcome the news from NZ Transport Agency - Waka Kotahi that there are planned safety improvements to this stretch of SH1,” he said.

“It also reinforces the importance of the Woodend Bypass which is another priority project for NZTA.

“Although it is on a different section of SH1, it is something I have strongly advocated for, for a long time and it will make a big difference to the safety of SH1 and other road users in the Woodend area.”

Two people were killed in a horrific crash on Main North Rd (SH1) near Sefton, just north of the Ashley River bridge in North Canterbury. Photo / George Heard

Transport Minister Simeon Brown told the Herald improving road safety is a “priority for the Coalition Government”.

“NZTA is currently taking steps to improve safety on State Highway 1 north of Christchurch and the Government is committed to building the Woodend Bypass, which will have a significant improvement in safety on this corridor,” Brown said.

“Unfortunately, this roading upgrade was not progressed by the previous Government.”

The proposed Woodend Bypass has long been a goal for the National, which campaigned on it in the lead-up to the 2017 election.

In the lead-up to last year’s election, National committed $270 million to build the Belfast to Pegasus Motorway, which includes the Woodend Bypass.

National’s Waimakariri MP Matt Doocey promised that if elected construction would start in the first term of government.