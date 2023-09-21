Voyager 2023 media awards

67-year-old charged with manslaughter after death of Christchurch man

The man will face manslaughter and drug charges in the Christchurch District Court.

A man has been charged with the death of a Christchurch man who was killed while riding his motorcycle in April.

Robert Burns Hutcheon, 70, from Lyttleton, was killed while riding his motorcycle on State Highway 1 near Sefton on April 30.

He was described by his family as a “very kind and gentle man”.

A 67-year-old Hurunui man has now been charged with manslaughter and drug-related charges.

He will face these in the Christchurch District Court.

A second person was seriously injured in the crash and was transported to Christchurch Hospital by the Westpac Rescue Helicopter.

