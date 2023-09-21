67-year-old charged with manslaughter after death of Christchurch man

The man will face manslaughter and drug charges in the Christchurch District Court.

The man will face manslaughter and drug charges in the Christchurch District Court.

A man has been charged with the death of a Christchurch man who was killed while riding his motorcycle in April.

Robert Burns Hutcheon, 70, from Lyttleton, was killed while riding his motorcycle on State Highway 1 near Sefton on April 30.

He was described by his family as a “very kind and gentle man”.

A 67-year-old Hurunui man has now been charged with manslaughter and drug-related charges.

He will face these in the Christchurch District Court.

A second person was seriously injured in the crash and was transported to Christchurch Hospital by the Westpac Rescue Helicopter.