Motorcylist killed in North Canterbury crash named

Robert Burns Hutcheon, 70, from Lyttleton, was killed while riding his motorcycle on State Highway 1, near Sefton on April 30. Photo / NZME

A man killed in a crash in North Canterbury was a “very kind and gentle man”, his family says.

Robert Burns Hutcheon, 70, from Lyttleton, was killed while riding his motorcycle on State Highway 1, near Sefton on April 30.

On Friday, his stepdaughter, Eva Schmaus, told the Herald he was a “very kind and gentle man”, a much-loved husband, stepfather, brother and friend.

“We’re all banding together, we’re a really close family … he’s got a wide circle of friends who are also very supportive.”

Schmaus said she was unable to comment on the circumstances of the crash as it was under investigation.

On Thursday police said inquiries into the crash were ongoing.

A second person was seriously injured in the crash and was transported to Christchurch Hospital by the Westpac Rescue Helicopter.