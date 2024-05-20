OPINION

Audrey Young is the New Zealand Herald’s senior political correspondent. She was named Political Journalist of the Year at the Voyager Media Awards in 2023, 2020 and 2018.

Welcome to the Politics Briefing in yet another week of pre-Budget speeches. Wake me up for the actual Budget on May 30, please. How many pre-Budget speeches can a single budget sustain? Nicola Willis gave one in the Hutt about two weeks ago and has another one in Auckland later this week.

Christopher Luxon has had one in Auckland but then gave another three at regional party conferences. Chris Hipkins effectively gave a pre-Budget speech on Saturday and the Green Party co-leaders gave their reckons yesterday on what will be bad about the Budget. And this morning Labour’s finance spokeswoman Barbara Edmonds has given her pre-Budget speech - although, to be fair, Edmonds’ speech was the best of them.

It included more of her back story - having been raised by a solo father after her mother died when Edmonds was 5. It included more of her work history in insurance and tax law as part of building her credentials to take on Willis, who is not yet a formidable Finance Minister but is definitely a formidable politician.

It is an important part of the job for Edmonds. She is known universally as an extremely nice woman but she needs a lot more than that. Edmonds aligned herself with the values of the late Sir Michael Cullen. He was initially viewed with suspicion by the Labour left but came to be much admired by them, not least for spending his surpluses on social policies such as Working for Families and KiwiSaver and resisting tax cuts until his last year in office.

She set out Cullen’s four criteria for tax cuts: they must not require borrowing; services should not be cut to fund them; they should not exacerbate inflationary pressures; and they should not lead to greater inequalities. Needless to say, on May 30 Edmonds will pronounce a fail on all four measures. She ended it by saying: “I do not have a a juicy soundbite on wealth tax or capital gains tax.”

Mistake or not, mud sticks

National's David MacLeod had been one of the 2023 intake’s most promising MPs.

In other news, New Plymouth MP David MacLeod has been sacked as chair of the Environment Select Committee and as a member of the Finance and Expenditure Select Committee for failing to declare 19 donations. He says it was down to an inadvertent error and a belief his recent declarations were for the 2023 year, not 2022 as well. That error will blight his career. MacLeod had been one of the 2023 intake’s most promising MPs as a former chair of Taranaki Regional Council and a former director of Fonterra and Port Taranaki.

China’s ambassador takes aim at Aukus

Meanwhile, China’s ambassador to New Zealand, Dr Wang Xiaolong, has joined the debate on whether New Zealand should sign up to pillar two of Aukus, a technology-sharing adjunct to the main deal, Aukus pillar one, in which the US and UK will supply Australia with nuclear-powered submarines as a deterrence against military aggression and expansion by China.

It is fairly unusual practice for diplomats to join highly contested public debates in their host countries, but Wang is doing no more than following the example of British High Commissioner Iona Thomas, who last week spoke in defence of Aukus and, incredibly, declared it wasn’t an alliance. Wang spoke against it at the China Business Summit yesterday and described it as a military alliance.

“China has always respected the sovereignty of other countries, which naturally includes the making of their foreign policies. However, it is one thing for a country to develop relationships with countries that are not alike or even don’t like each other; it is quite another to join a military alliance openly targeting other countries. From the painful lessons of human history, military alliances are better at winning wars than keeping the peace.

“By binding others or even entire regions to the war chariot of countries seeking hegemony, military alliances tend to exacerbate confrontation and trigger, escalate and expand conflicts, rather than the contrary.”

Foreign Minister Winston Peters went ballistic a few weeks ago at former Australian Foreign Minister Bob Car for sticking his nose into New Zealand’s Aukus business. He has not offered an opinion on Thomas or Wang’s contributions to the debate, but he has been preoccupied getting Kiwis in strife-torn New Caledonia back to New Zealand.

“These past few days are a reminder that while we often disagree, Parliament is itself a community of colleagues trying to find ways to make tomorrow better than today, and that starts with family, empathy, and humanity” – Act MP Mark Cameron thanks MPs across the House for their condolences on the death of his son, Brody.

Who has just been appointed to chair the board of Kāinga Ora?

Actor Will Alexander.

Goes to former Shortland Street actor Will Alexander, who says his hunger strike in protest against the Israel-Hamas war is a cause worth dying for. Not that way, it isn’t. How about getting out of bed, doing some fundraising and sending money to one of the aid agencies feeding genuinely starving people in Gaza?

Hāngi master Rewi Spraggon and chef Simon Peacock next to Government's House's new pit. Photo / Visa Wellington On a Plate

Goes to Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro for getting a hāngi pit built at Government House in Wellington for special occasions. A great idea. Hopefully it will be used when King Charles and Queen Camilla visit later in the year.

Simon Moutter, former CEO of Powerco, Auckland International Airport and Spark NZ. Former chair Vui Mark Gosche resigned in February.

