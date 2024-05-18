Green Party co-leader Chloe Swarbrick. Photo / Alex Burton

Green Party co-leader Chloe Swarbrick says Green MP Julie Anne Genter’s intimidating behaviour was not comparable to a previous case involving a National MP - despite her attributing a description of Tim van de Molen’s behaviour to that of her MP’s.

In an interview on TVNZ’s Q + A this morning, host Jack Tame tripped up Swarbrick while questioning her about the party’s response to Genter’s behaviour in Parliament.

“Quote: Aggressive in the sense of being hostile, unprofessional with an element that was objectively threatening but not in the sense of physical violence - do you know who that describes?” Tame said.

Swarbrick: “You tell me, Jack.”

Tame: “Come on.”

Swarbrick: “I am assuming you are talking about the behaviour of Julie Anne Genter which she obviously immediately apologised for.”

Tame said the quote actually referred to National MP Tim van de Molen, who was found in contempt and censured by Parliament last year after being accused of threatening a Labour MP in a select committee meeting.

He noted that National Party leader Christopher Luxon stripped the MP of his portfolios at the time and asked whether the Greens should be doing the same with Genter.

Swarbrick said they were “two completely different circumstances” because Genter immediately apologised and acknowledged her actions were unacceptable while van de Molen denied his behaviour and only expressed regret after being censured in Parliament.

She would not say whether she would strip Genter of her portfolios if she was found in contempt of Parliament.

“Julie Anne made a mistake. She messed up. She owned up to that. And there have been [consequences] through the likes of the public chastising that have occurred over the past few weeks.”

Swarbrick was also asked about Green MP Darleen Tana, who has been earning a full salary for two months while being independently investigated over allegations of migrant exploitation.

The allegations relate to Tana’s husband’s e-bike business.

Swarbrick said that the first-term MP was still getting full pay because it was important that natural justice was applied to her case. She added that “people still need to provide for their families”.

The length of the investigation was “out of my hands”, she said, and further allegations had contributed to the delay of a final report. She would not put a deadline on the completion of the investigation.

The Green co-leader will give a State of the Planet speech in Auckland today.

She said the speech would lay out her vision for people and the planet and how to turn frustration with Government policies and politics into action.

While the National-led Government was progressing many “terrible and awful things” which were exhausting people, these “bad things” were not inevitable, she said.

“Progress is not inevitable either. That’s why ... New Zealanders need to know they cannot leave politics to politicians or we will get what we have always got.”

Swarbrick took over as co-leader after James Shaw announced his retirement in January.

She also took over his climate portfolio, and said that while they had a similar approach to climate policy she was “more comfortable in the activist space.

“Government can expect to see a lot more organising,” she said, adding that activism was a legitimate means to raise public awareness and “put politicians’ feet to the fire”.



