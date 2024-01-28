Emergency services are responding to a serious crash on State Highway 1 near Ōamaru.

Police say the two-vehicle crash in Ōamaru-Alma Rd near Browns Rd, Alma, Waitaki district, was reported about 9 am.

“The road is closed, and will likely remain so for a few hours, diversions are in place and motorists are advised to expect delays.”

“The Serious Crash Unit has been advised,” a police spokesperson said.

Fire and Emergency (Fenz) shift manager Alex Norris said crews from Weston, Ōamaru and Waitaki were responding to the crash.

Norris said crews on the scene were using specialised equipment to free the occupants of a vehicle.

“Crews will likely be on scene for some time, so there will be delays,” he told the Herald.

The ODT is reporting a truck has crashed into a tree on State Highway 1 at Alma.

The truck was believed to be heading north.

Hato Hone St John said it was notified at 8.58am and is “still currently responding”, with two ambulances, two helicopters, and a manager.

NZTA Waka Kotahi said due to the serious crash, the road was closed between Alma and Fortification Rds.

“Road users are advised to expect delays and to avoid the area if possible.”

Yesterday afternoon a person died after a single-vehicle crash on Ōtira Highway, Jacksons, in Westland.

A police spokesperson said a further three occupants suffered minor injuries.

“An investigation into the cause of the crash is under way.”