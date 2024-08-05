Emergency services were alerted to the capsize about 2.55pm on Saturday, which occurred at the Riverton bar. Of the five people on board, three died. Rescuers found a survivor clinging to the upturned hull while several victims were trapped beneath the vessel.

Police, Coastguard Riverton, Coastguard Bluff, Hato Hone St John, Fire and Emergency New Zealand, and SAR volunteers were all involved in rescue efforts.

Southland area commander Matt Bowman said, “Upon the last sweep of the night before the rescue helicopter was about to return, the fifth and final person was located deceased in the water.”

“This was a heart-wrenching incident, and we extend our deepest sympathies to the whānau of those involved, who are being supported,” he said.

The Riverton bar, which is known to the Coastguard, is a coastal shallow bank formed by built-up sand.

Sand bars can cause conditions to change rapidly. However, according to staff, locals reported the conditions at the time appeared calm.

It has not yet been revealed what caused the accident, as the small community comes to terms with the loss of three locals.

According to Stuff, among them was Richard King, who’s described as a hero to Gore for helping to save the iconic Sgt Dan Flemings Creamolta mill after its liquidation.

His wife Heather King died alongside her husband. They were both former farmers and local to the Riverton area.

King was also known for his work helping youth through the Deep Cove Outdoor Education Trust.

The trust is a non-profit organisation established in 1971 to educate and promote the importance of conservation and environmentally-friendly practices in the Fiordland National Park.

Retired architect John McCulloch was also killed in the tragedy.

Stuff reported his long-time sailing friend Colin McDonald had described him as “a good bugger”.

“He would help anybody anywhere ... he’s going to leave a huge hole of knowledge in the community, in lots of ways.”

Southland Mayor Rob Scott said the community is in shock.

“It’s going to have a huge impact on the community,” he said.

“It’s a tight-knit community, you know those local volunteers for Coastguard and Fire and St John who would have had to go out to assist in this as well.”