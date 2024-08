A silver in sailing at the Paris Olympic Games 2024, the National Party hold their annual conference and rent prices continue to rise nationwide. Video / NZ Herald

Two people have died and another is missing after a boat capsized on the Riverton Bar in Southland.

A police spokesperson said emergency services were alerted to the capsize around 2:55pm.

Southland Area Commander Inspector Mike Bowman said the boat capsized approximately 100 metres offshore with five people on board.

“Two people were recovered alive from the water and brought to shore before being transported to Southland Hospital,” he said.