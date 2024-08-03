Riverton boat tragedy: Third person found dead; community reeling

“This was a heart-wrenching incident, and we extend our deepest sympathies to the whānau of those involved, who are being supported,” he said.

“I would like to commend all staff involved in this incident. They responded swiftly and brought all five people home.”

“While this was not the result we were hoping for, we are pleased to have been able to recover two of the occupants alive and be able to play our part in returning the deceased to their loved ones,” said Bowman.

Two people were recovered alive yesterday, one of whom remains in hospital.

Police, Coastguard Riverton, Coastguard Bluff, Hato Hone St John, Fire and Emergency New Zealand, and SAR volunteers have all been involved in rescue efforts.

Southland Mayor Rob Scott said the community is in shock.

“It’s going to have a huge impact on the community,” he said.

“It’s a tightknit community, you know those local volunteers for Coast Guard and Fire and St John who would have had to go out to assist in this as well.

“They’ll be a very sad community today, they will certainly be grieving,” said Scott.

Scott said the Riverton bar area has been problematic in the past.

“I know the Coast Guard was actually formed as a result of drownings in that area back in the fifties,” he said.

“Any body of water can be unforgiving, it is just tragic that people haven’t returned home from their day out there,” he said.

Scott said as much as “it’s important to be careful out there, sometimes accidents do happen and every now and then we get these really sad outcomes.

“My thoughts go out to everyone that’s been involved in that community out there and the friends and family of those that haven’t made it back.”



