Two people were reportedly stuck on rocks on an Auckland West Coast beach this evening.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) sent three fire trucks, two support vehicles and a specialist lines rescue crew to the scene about 5.25pm.

Fenz was called to help police and Surf Life Saving. A Fenz spokesman referred all further questions to them.

Surf Life Saving said there were four people involved in a rescue at Muriwai Beach and they are all safe.